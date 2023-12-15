From pandemic boredom to holiday tradition: Winnipeg couple making wooden snowmen

What started as a way to kill time during the COVID-19 pandemic has turned into an annual holiday tradition for one Winnipeg couple.

Every year, the pair builds and sells wooden snowmen, all to raise money for those in need.

"Every year I change the one I’m keeping. I have a skinny tall one at the doorway that Blaine says, 'I don't think anyone is going to want this one, it’s too skinny,'” said snowman artist Val Ruth.

Ruth may play favourites with some of her wintery creations, but all of her wooden snowmen are up for sale.

"The best feeling is that we're helping other people, people in need,” she said.

Some say snowmen fall from heaven unassembled.

It's much the same for Blaine Wall and Ruth’s frosty friends, only these snowmen were originally shipping containers.

Wall collects and readies the wood, while Ruth is the artist of the duo.

"The only thing we do together on that thing is put the nose on,” said Wall, who is the snowman carpenter.

Some parts of the process are a mystery even to each other, including how quickly Ruth can paint a snowman's face

"Probably, 10 minutes,” Ruth said.

Originally, Ruth and Wall started making wooden snowmen as a way to keep boredom at bay during the pandemic.

"We hung them on the fence and the neighbours started buying them," Wall said.

Four years later, the couple is still going strong, selling to friends, neighbours and strangers. They then donate the money to local Winnipeg charities.

“It’s awesome to drive around and spot them in somebody's front yard and we always think, there are some of our snowmen,” Ruth said.

You can buy one of their snowmen throughout December, and help them reach their goal of $10,000 in donations before the season is over.

"It keeps us busy and it's awesome to see how many people are so excited about them,” Ruth said.

To host a snowman of your own, reach out to the couple at blainewall@gmail.com.

Ruth and Wall will be donating to 10 local community service organizations.

They expect to have about 100 snowmen left in stock before they sell out for the season.