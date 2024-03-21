From pucks to pickles: Dale Hawerchuk’s family relishes new tradition
The family of a Winnipeg hockey icon is trading in pucks for pickles.
Dale Hawerchuk’s family launched Ducky’s Dills last year as a way to keep tradition and the Hockey Hall of Famer’s legacy going.
“We’ve been making dill pickles as a family for at least 30 years,” Eric Hawerchuk, Dale’s son, told CTV News Winnipeg. “Every summer, when we were up in Gimli, we’d make pickles and it just kind of became a thing.”
Hawerchuk said the dill pickle recipe was crafted by his great-grandmother and passed down through the generations.
“I was pretty young when we first started making them,” Hawerchuk said. “Family would come over, and you know, we’d make 30 to 100 jars and that was kind of it for the summer.”
Hawerchuk said they always joked with Dale about starting a pickle company. After the former Winnipeg Jets star’s death in 2020, the family decided to give it a shot – spearheaded by Dale’s wife Crystal and kids.
“I never really thought I’d be sitting here talking about pickles, but that’s the way life is,” Hawerchuk said.
Ducky’s Dills are currently produced in Ontario, but Hawerchuk said the operation could shift to Manitoba in the coming year. He also hinted at a second variety – a sweet pickle – coming to market sooner than later.
“It’s been a whole learning curve,” Hawerchuk said, “But we got a pretty good assembly line going last summer and we were able to get a substantial amount of product together.”
The pickles are a classic garlic dill with plenty of crunch – and they have started gaining quite a following.
A photo of Bobby Orr with a stack of Ducky’s Dills jars and an emphatic thumbs up is posted on the pickle company’s website.
“I didn't know there were so many pickle fans in this world, but there are, it's like a whole culture of pickle fans,” Hawerchuk said. “To see my dad's old teammates and colleagues really get behind the product has been really, really special to us.”
Ducky’s Dills are available at several Red River Co-op locations around Winnipeg. They can also be purchased at Mottola Grocery in True North Square – steps away from the bronze statue of Dale Hawerchuk outside Canada Life Centre.
“Winnipeg is a special place,” Hawerchuk said. “And for my dad, we just want to be a part of that community as much as we can.”
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to set temporary resident targets for the first time this fall
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says for the first time, Canada will set targets for the number of new temporary resident arrivals to the country.
MPs debating Poilievre's motion of non-confidence in PM Trudeau ahead of vote
Members of Parliament are debating a motion of non-confidence moved by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
'Processing issues' with home savings accounts causing tax refund delays: CRA
The Canada Revenue Agency is blaming 'processing issues' after tax refunds were delayed for holders of a First Home Savings Account.
Halt defence counter-intelligence searches of workplace computers, spy watchdog urges
The national spy watchdog is calling on the military's counter-intelligence unit to suspend investigative searches of a workplace computer system over concerns about employee privacy.
Video shows 'high-speed' crash in Victoria, B.C., that left 3 injured
Police are investigating a 'high-speed' crash in a Victoria, B.C., intersection that sent a pickup truck careening into a city bus Wednesday night.
Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris healing from kneeing himself in the face, surgery
Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris is sporting a look these days courtesy of taking his knee to his face.
Sudbury, Ont., police receive a dozen calls about man wearing swastika
With the number of hate crimes on the rise, a man has been seen walking around Greater Sudbury, Ont., wearing a swastika, but is it illegal?
'Long time coming:' Manitoba premier apologizes to two men switched at birth in 1955
Manitoba’s premier has officially apologized to two men who were switched at birth in a Manitoba hospital more than 60 years ago.
Liberal MP decries 'political games' over criticism of Conservatives on Ukraine
One of the Liberals' point people on foreign policy says framing the Tories as soft on Ukraine isn't helping the country fend off Russia's invasion.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
'I'd rather pay the fuel tax': Debate swirls over Sask. affordability following budget
Saskatchewan's opposition NDP says an Angus Reid poll shows many people in the province continue to struggle financially, proving that affordability needed to be further addressed in Wednesday's provincial budget.
-
Employee seriously injured underground at Nutrien Cory potash mine
A mine worker is in hospital with serious injuries after an incident at a potash mine southwest of Saskatoon.
-
Sask. RCMP 'routine' traffic stops will include mandatory breathalyzer tests
Drivers in Saskatchewan who are pulled over by RCMP should be expected to provide a breath sample as police look to crack down on impaired driving.
Saskatoon
-
Shoppers at this Saskatoon drug store may have been exposed to hepatitis A
The province’s health authority is alerting the public that customers at the Shoppers Drug Mart at the Centre Mall in Saskatoon may have been exposed to hepatitis A.
-
Sask. Health Authority touts 156 new staff, 206 beds in action plan to address service issues
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has said its efforts in relieving capacity issues in the province's two major cities is showing progress.
-
Employee seriously injured underground at Nutrien Cory potash mine
A mine worker is in hospital with serious injuries after an incident at a potash mine southwest of Saskatoon.
Edmonton
-
New continuing care launch delayed, more engagement planned for AHS overhaul: health minister
The Alberta government is pushing back the roll out of one of four new agencies replacing Alberta Health Services (AHS).
-
1 stabbed in Leduc road rage incident: police
Police in Leduc are investigating a stabbing that reportedly happened during a road rage incident.
-
Edmonton Riverboat put up for sale
The Edmonton Riverboat, formerly known as the Edmonton Queen, is for sale for the second time in a decade.
Calgary
-
Calgary weather: Southern Alberta under a snowfall warning with increasing impacts to travel
As expected a snowfall warning first issued in central Alberta on Tuesday was further expanded to include all of southern Alberta by Thursday morning due to the synoptic setup.
-
Calgary grandmother swaps 'recall' for 'respect' (just a little bit)
A grandmother saw the Recall Gondek signs and thought they were disrespectful. So, she and a friend grabbed some spray paint...
-
Southern Alberta teens sought after fleeing homes in stolen truck
Lethbridge police are looking for the public's help to locate a 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy who allegedly fled Alberta in a stolen truck.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford government says they will not be paving waterfront of Ontario Place
The Doug Ford government says there will be no 'Phase 2' for Ontario Place after documents revealed there was a proposal that would involve paving over part of Lake Ontario.
-
1 person taken to hospital after assault at Whitby high school
An assault at a high school in Whitby sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon, Durham Regional Police say.
-
'The TTC is not free': Transit agency launches fare evasion campaign, increases fare inspection
The Toronto Transit Commission says it lost $124 million in revenue last year due to fare evasion, so it is launching a new campaign to remind people of the importance of paying fares.
Ottawa
-
Councillor parks motion to explore paid parking on street near Ottawa Hospital
The days of free parking on a busy street near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus may be coming to an end.
-
Private landfill wants to accept Ottawa's household garbage
The owners of Capital Region Resource Recovery Centre in Ottawa's east end have applied to the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks for permission to accept residential waste at its landfill at the intersection of Highway 417 and Boundary Road.
-
Ontario Provincial Police praise RCMP officer for saving family from car in St. Lawrence River
Ontario Provincial Police are praising the quick actions of a Cornwall area Mountie who helped rescue a family from a car that had plunged into the frigid St. Lawrence River earlier this month.
Montreal
-
Quebec killer, alleged suspect in fatal Montreal fire, pleads guilty to prison escape
A convicted killer who spent 51 months on the lam from a prison in Quebec — and who court documents cite as a suspect in a Montreal fire that killed seven people — has pleaded guilty to escaping custody.
-
Quebec Health Minister responds 'this kind of mistake happens' when asked about patient death in ER toilet
When asked on Thursday about the death of a 73-year-old woman in a Joliette emergency department toilet, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé replied, "this kind of error happens."
-
Former premiers, other dignitaries pay respects to Brian Mulroney in Montreal
Prominent Quebec political leaders and other dignitaries arrived to St. Patrick's Basilica in Montreal Thursday to pay their final respects to former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died Feb. 29 at age 84.
Atlantic
-
Spring storm to bring mix of heavy snow, rain this weekend for the Maritimes
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell shares details on a winter-like spring storm expected in the Maritimes this weekend.
-
N.B. firefighters threaten mass resignation over dispute with municipality
Firefighters in the community of Rexton, N.B., are threatening to resign and not answer calls unless a conflict with municipal leaders is resolved by 7 p.m. Thursday.
-
Simons opens first Maritime location in Halifax
Nearly two years after it was first announced, Simons has opened its first Maritime location in Halifax.
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE Vancouver mayor and police chief to address 'downtown incident'
Vancouver’s mayor and police chief are holding a joint news conference on Thursday to address a recent downtown incident.
-
Be wary of texts that say a loved one broke their phone, North Vancouver Mounties warn
Getting a text from a loved one saying they broke their phone and have a new number should be met with some skepticism, North Vancouver Mounties said in a warning about a new scam.
-
Video shows 'high-speed' crash in Victoria, B.C., that left 3 injured
Police are investigating a 'high-speed' crash in a Victoria, B.C., intersection that sent a pickup truck careening into a city bus Wednesday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Video shows 'high-speed' crash in Victoria, B.C., that left 3 injured
Police are investigating a 'high-speed' crash in a Victoria, B.C., intersection that sent a pickup truck careening into a city bus Wednesday night.
-
'Expect the unexpected': $39M allocated to reduce impacts of climate emergencies in B.C.
More measures meant to protect B.C. residents against extreme-weather events are expected to be announced Thursday.
-
Saanich police cleared of wrongdoing after man shot by officer, bitten by police dog
British Columbia's police oversight agency has cleared two Saanich police officers of wrongdoing after one officer shot an armed man and the other turned his police dog on him during a traffic stop last year.
Kelowna
-
'Potential fraudsters' may be collecting money for fake charity, Kelowna RCMP warn
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.
-
Crews battle wildfires in B.C.'s Okanagan Sunday
Crews are working a wildfire that was discovered in B.C.’s Okanagan Sunday afternoon.
-
Ministry says Kelowna case 'had no impact' on latest public warning, as sex offender gets detention order
The convicted sex offender accused of reoffending after his most recent release from custody will be held in jail while the new charges work their way through the courts.
N.L.
-
Fish protesters meet riot police outside N.L. legislature, budget delivered in half-empty assembly
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.
-
Newfoundland struggling to recruit oncologists despite big signing bonus
Despite a brand new hospital and a hefty signing bonus, health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador still haven't recruited the oncologists they need for an expanded cancer care program on the province's west coast.
-
Newfoundland budget halted as rowdy protest blocks legislature
An agitated crowd of more than 100 fish harvesters demonstrating outside the Newfoundland legislature has pushed the province to delay the release of the provincial budget.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., police receive a dozen calls about man wearing swastika
With the number of hate crimes on the rise, a man has been seen walking around Greater Sudbury, Ont., wearing a swastika, but is it illegal?
-
Woman accused of armed robbery of Sudbury business
A woman accused of pulling a weapon on a store worker in Sudbury and demanding money and cigarettes has been arrested.
-
Motorist exceeded speed limit by 59 km/h, Sault police say
A 30-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with stunt driving after police made a traffic stop on Black Road on Thursday.
Barrie
-
Porch pirate caught on camera in Barrie neighbourhood
Police in Barrie warn residents to be vigilant when expecting deliveries after a porch pirate incident was caught on home surveillance camera in the city's south end this week.
-
Suspect wanted for armed robbery in Penetanguishene
Provincial police hope to identify the man involved in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Penetanguishene early Thursday morning.
-
Ontario government fuels job growth with $3.5M investment in Orillia manufacturer
The Ontario government is investing millions in an Orillia manufacturer that has plans to create dozens of jobs and enhance its facility.
Kitchener
-
Ontario's Ministry of Labour can't force employers to pay worker wages, but why?
CTV News spoke to employment lawyer to find out why Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has limited tools to force businesses to pay outstanding wage claims, even though they’re the ones tasked with investigating.
-
Theft of Apple watches caught on camera in Centre Wellington
Police are trying to identify the people who stole $16,000 worth of Apple watches from a Centre Wellington store.
-
Last-minute vaccination push to avoid student suspensions in Guelph and Wellington County
A local health unit is seeing a last-minute surge in vaccination appointments.
London
-
Say it ain’t snow: Special weather statement in effect for the Forest City
Keep your winter coats and snow shovels at the ready, as significant snowfall is possible across the region throughout the day Friday.
-
Collision near Aylmer, Ont. sends driver, toddler to hospital
A driver suffered life-threatening injuries while a toddler sustained non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision late Thursday morning.
-
'I think we won a car!': Coincidence chimes in as St. Thomas, Ont. man wins electric Volkswagen SUV
Joe Mazzotta won a brand new Volkswagen SUV in Tim Hortons' 'Roll Up to Win' contest. As luck would have it, the St. Thomas resident won his new vehicle at the Tim Hortons location directly across the street from the future Volkswagen battery plant.