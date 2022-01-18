From sheep barn to hockey rink, Manitoba family finds way to enhance their winter skating
A Manitoba family has taken their love for hockey and brought it to their backyard.
In the past, Dave Rawlings, from Hamiota, Man., would take his young sons skating on a slough on his property.
While they enjoyed the winter sport, he said it would take several hours to clear the snow. So, three years ago, Rawlings decided to turn to the old sheep barn they have into a skating rink.
"We flooded a 12 by 24 section of it just to see kind of see how it would go," said Rawlings. "It was good, we used it lots."
The following summer Rawlings went to work converting the barn into a fully functional miniature hockey rink.
"We started by taking out sheep manure, hay, straw, and junk that we collected for 10 to 12 years," he said.
"Then we did some reinforcing and built some walls and I spent the better part of the summer, I painted all the boards."
Rawlings said getting the ice into the barn is rather easy, as they just spray the water in and wait for it to freeze thanks to the cold Manitoba weather.
He said being able to skate inside makes all the difference in the winter.
"You don't have to deal with wind, you don't have to deal with snow. Even when it's minus 30 out, if you're skating in the day, the sun warms up the temperature up by eight to 10 degrees in the rink, so it makes it a lot more enjoyable to skate.
Rawlings noted there is more to the barn than just the ice rink as they have also set up a heated dressing room and have added a laser light over centre ice.
He said his kids are enjoying having their own personal rink and they are able to bring friends over all the time to skate as well.
Rawlings said he plans on continuing to upgrade the rink every year to better the experience for his family.
Dave Rawlings built a miniature hockey rink inside a sheep barn on his property in Hamiota, Man. (Source: Dave Rawlings)
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CTV News in Kabul | A lack of jobs in Kabul is leading to an ever-worsening hunger crisis
Afghanistan's capital was turned into a fortress to defend itself against the Taliban, but now it's Taliban fighters that are guarding the soaring concrete walls and layers of armoured barriers — all while a humanitarian crisis of hunger grows in the city.
Paul Workman: Return to Afghanistan amid Taliban rule
A heavy snowfall and a 6-hour flight delay. Dogs on the runway. Armed Taliban gatekeepers. Two angry men fighting over baggage. That was my return to Kabul after more than a decade, CTV National News’ London Bureau Chief Paul Workman reports from Afghanistan in a piece for CTVNews.ca.
Vaccine mandate: How a wrongful dismissal claim could play out
As workplaces enforce their own vaccine mandates, it remains to be seen just how many wrongful dismissal claims will be launched and whether they will stand up to legal scrutiny. CTVNews.ca speaks to lawyers about what a wrongful dismissal claim could look like.
Influential fashion journalist Andre Leon Talley dies at 73
Andre Leon Talley, the towering former creative director and editor at large of Vogue magazine, has died. He was 73.
Grocery store closures loom amid labour, product shortages
Grocery stores are struggling with rising labour and product shortages that experts warn could threaten Canada's food security. Gary Sands, senior vice-president of public policy with the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers, says employee absenteeism due to COVID-19 protocols has hit about 30 per cent across Canada, and rising.
Canada focused on deterrence as special forces sent to Ukraine: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Canada is focused on deterrence through the presence of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) on the ground in Ukraine, as allies send weaponry in response to Russia's military build-up at the border.
Alta. restaurant ordered to close for accepting dog pictures instead of proof of vaccination
A Red Deer, Alta., restaurant was ordered to close after an investigation found staff were not asking for proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test and instead accepting dog photos from customers to dine inside, Alberta Health Services said.
COVID-19 detected for first time in Ontario wildlife
Samples taken from five free-ranging white-tailed deer in southwestern Ontario have tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first time the virus has been detected in the province’s wildlife.
The pandemic's impact on inflation and how Canada compares to other G7 countries
Ahead of new inflation numbers due to be released this week, CTVNews.ca spoke with experts to explain the pandemic's impact on inflation and how Canada compares on the inflation scale with other G7 nations.
Regina
-
Peak of Sask. Omicron wave still 2 to 4 weeks away: Health officials
The Omicron wave in Saskatchewan is expected to peak in the next two to four weeks, according to the province’s top doctor.
-
Regina Public high schools moving online ahead of final exams as COVID-19 cases rise
The Regina Public School Division is preparing to move all of its high schools to remote learning temporarily.
-
Sask. reports 1,089 new COVID-19 cases, 11,781 active
Saskatchewan reported 1,089 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with active cases rising to 11,781.
Saskatoon
-
Negative rapid test not a 'green light' for those with COVID-19 symptoms, Sask. top doc says
Saskatchewan's top doctor says a negative rapid COVID-19 test result does not mean it's time to head back to work or school if you're experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms.
-
The Saskatoon SPCA will no longer investigate animal abuse. It's unclear who will
As the SPCA steps away from its role in investigating cases of animal abuse and neglect, it isn't clear who will take its place.
-
Omicron has caused a 30% jump in Sask. health care worker absences
Saskatoon hospitals are experiencing "historic" patient flow challenges, a Saskatchewan Health Authority official says.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault teacher challenges residents to test their grit with new marathon
Called the Beaver Freezer Marathon, competitors are challenged to fat bike, ski or run through 10 waterways in the Hiawatha Highlands.
-
Northern stores feel impact of declining demand for red meat
Brent Battistelli, who runs the grocery store in the Greater Sudbury community of Lively, said it has been a challenge to continue operating during the pandemic, and has noticed a decline in red meat sales.
-
Lawyers trade accusations in key hearing in battle between Laurentian, auditor general
Lawyers for Laurentian University and the auditor general battled it out in court Tuesday, presenting vastly differing versions of how both sides ended up there.
Edmonton
-
Alta. restaurant ordered to close for accepting dog pictures instead of proof of vaccination
A Red Deer, Alta., restaurant was ordered to close after an investigation found staff were not asking for proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test and instead accepting dog photos from customers to dine inside, Alberta Health Services said.
-
Immunocompromised Albertans eligible for 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose
More than 80,000 immunocompromised Albertans can soon receive a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose.
-
Hospitalizations in Alberta catching up with surging COVID-19 cases: doctor
Alberta's chief medical officer of health says COVID-19 hospitalization rates are rising to levels not seen in the province since mid-October when the health-care system was grappling with the fourth wave.
Toronto
-
Ontario man out $106,000 after being blindsided by twist of two scams
An Ontario man says he will likely be forced to sell his house because he was scammed out of his retirement savings.
-
Toronto boy goes viral after hilarious reaction to shovelling snow
A Toronto boy is gaining attention after his hilarious reaction to shovelling never-ending piles of snow after Monday's blizzard.
-
More snow headed for Toronto as storm clean-up expected to last days
Toronto's snow-clearing operations will last up until at least the end of the week as the city expects to get more snow Tuesday night.
Calgary
-
Oil patch getting swagger back as crude hits 7 year high
Tuesday morning the West Texas Intermediate benchmark oil price crested the $85 U.S. mark, eventually hitting $85.90.
-
Council narrowly approves up to $120K for security on their private homes
Calgary City council has narrowly passed a motion that will allow each sitting member of council to be reimbursed up to $8,000 to purchase and professionally install security systems for their private residence.
-
Sam Bennett riding high as he returns to Saddledome to face Flames for first time
Sam Bennett is finally living up to the high expectations the Flames had for him when they drafted him in 2014. The only problem is he's doing it as a member of the Florida Panthers, who played the Flames Tuesday night at the 'Dome.
Montreal
-
Quebec’s advice on booster shots ‘doesn't make a whole lot of sense,’ public health experts say
Some public health experts are questioning Quebec’s official advice that double-vaccinated people who have just recovered from COVID-19 to get a third dose of the vaccine 'as soon as possible.'
-
Quebec hospitals prepare for potential emergency drop in overall level of care under new guide
A new guide released Tuesday sets the stage for a temporary drop in the level of care provided to patients in general if the situation in Quebec hospitals continues to escalate. One doctor who helped write it called it previously 'inconceivable.'
-
Quebec gets 6,300 Paxlovid treatments as COVID-19 hospitalization pace slows
Quebec is set to receive 6,300 Paxlovid treatments, as hospitalization numbers begin to slow, Quebec's interim director of public health Dr. Luc Boileau said Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
'She was Auntie K.': Kayla Ferguson believed to be youngest victim of Ottawa explosion
Nearly a week after a devastating explosion shook Ottawa and took the lives of six people, the families of the victims are still looking for answers.
-
Grocery store closures loom amid labour, product shortages
Grocery stores are struggling with rising labour and product shortages that experts warn could threaten Canada's food security. Gary Sands, senior vice-president of public policy with the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers, says employee absenteeism due to COVID-19 protocols has hit about 30 per cent across Canada, and rising.
-
Ottawa pizzeria owner gets a new door free of charge after his act of kindness inspires others
An act of kindness by an Ottawa restaurateur prompted others to return the favour following a break-in.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. tightens COVID-19 restrictions to slow spread of Omicron variant, returns to single-household gatherings
Prince Edward Island health officials will be enforcing tighter COVID-19 restrictions as a way to try and slow the spread of the Omicron variant.
-
Nova Scotia reports one COVID-19 related death Tuesday, 13 new hospital admissions
Nova Scotia health officials reported one death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, involving a woman in her 80s in the Eastern zone.
-
'You've got to get the shot': N.B. pharmacist recovering from COVID-19 credits vaccines for keeping him out of hospital
A New Brunswick pharmacist who is recovering from COVID-19 credits vaccines for keeping him out of the hospital.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region still digging out of Monday’s snow storm
It’s day two of the big dig - Waterloo Region is still cleaning up from Monday’s massive storm that brought up to 35 centimetres of snow.
-
Paramedics battle ‘code red’ influx in Waterloo Region
Region of Waterloo paramedics say code red has been issued a lot more lately -- when there are no ambulances available to respond to an emergency call.
-
Waterloo Region deems active COVID-19 cases resolved after 14 days; 136 in hospital
As of Monday, the Region of Waterloo is considering all active COVID-19 cases resolved 14 days after being confirmed, unless the case is currently hospitalized.
Vancouver
-
Gyms relieved, nightclubs disappointed as B.C. updates COVID-19 restrictions
On Tuesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced gyms could re-open on Jan. 20 – but pubs and nightclubs must remain closed until at least Feb. 16.
-
COVID-19 update: Jump in ICU admissions as B.C. extends restrictions
British Columbia's surge in coronavirus-positive patients in hospital continued on Tuesday, as officials confirmed most of the province's COVID-19 restrictions are being extended into next month.
-
Who can expect to get the COVID-19 antiviral pill in B.C., and how many will be available?
B.C.'s top doctor spoke Tuesday about who in the province will be eligible to receive the just-approved at-home COVID-19 antiviral prescription drug.
Vancouver Island
-
Island Health reports no new COVID-19 deaths as health orders extended
According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, no new deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Island Health over the past 24 hours.
-
'Struck him 3 times': Nanaimo RCMP looking for man after shovel attack
A woman is in shock after what she witnessed in a McDonald's parking lot in Nanaimo, B.C. on Monday.
-
Island Health reducing services due to Omicron staffing challenges
Island Health says it is adjusting its service levels due to staffing shortages that have been largely caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19.