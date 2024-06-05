From the prairies to Juilliard, Winnipeg-born bassist returning to perform at jazz fest
A Winnipeg-born, Juilliard-educated jazz bassist is set to return home for a very special jam session.
Ilya Osachuk will perform at the Winnipeg International Jazz Festival from June 20 to 22.
Billed as a series of free, late-night jam sessions, the performances mark Osachuk’s first in Winnipeg since graduating from The Juilliard School with a master's in Jazz Studies.
He’s no stranger to the festival. Osachuk performed last year at a packed outdoor concert at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.
“There’s nothing that compares to it,” he told CTV News Winnipeg from his home in New York City.
“It was amazing to see this entire community that shaped me into the person that I am all come out and support my music. It was just very special.”
Osachuk’s musical career began on a different stringed instrument altogether.
“I started as a very young student. I was a Suzuki violinist.”
It didn’t stick.
His friends didn’t share his interest in classical music, and he ultimately found practicing and playing by himself a bit lonely.
His musical trajectory changed in the sixth grade, when he was asked to play electric bass in the school band. The next year, he was onto his middle school’s band where he fell in love with the double bass.
“That's sort of what has led me to this career path because I just love to share the stage with others, and I love to bring that collective mentality to the audience.”
Osachuk went on to study jazz at the University of Manitoba before Juilliard came calling. He underwent three rounds of auditions over many months before he landed his spot.
“I moved to New York City to go to school to get my master's degree in jazz bass, and I have been living and working as a bassist and composer in New York ever since.”
While these days he plays iconic Manhattan venues like the Carlyle Hotel or MoMA, he is excited to return to the prairie city that raised him.
He plans to debut new music alongside his house band. - Niall Cade on saxophone, Kyle Cobb on guitar, Evan Miles on piano and Tetyana Haraschuk on drums.
Who else he’ll share the stage with is anyone’s guess.
“Any musicians who are interested in playing jazz or are experienced jazz musicians alike are welcome to come and play,” he said.
“So you get this really interesting convergence of ages, of backgrounds, of skill levels, of musical experiences that all can combine into this one really big, beautiful, eclectic thing.”
Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada has cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points, a move not seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
Hamilton children's hospital pauses tonsil, adenoid surgeries after death of 2 pediatric patients
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
When Hitler threatened the world, they enlisted. Today, they have 6 great-grandchildren
Born in 1922, Anne McNamara is now 101 years old. Her husband Howard is 104. They are among the few remaining Canadian veterans with first-hand memories of WWII.
WATCH Massive sinkhole opens up on Australia World Heritage-listed island
A 'near-shore landslide' has opened up a large sinkhole that's eating one of the iconic beaches on Australia's World Heritage-listed K’gari Island, formerly known as Fraser Island.
As Nova Scotians rebuild following wildfires, they also brace for property tax increase
In the Tantallon area of suburban Halifax, the wildfires of May and June in 2023 destroyed 200 buildings and 151 homes, and caused a massive evacuation for 16,000 people.
WATCH Will the Bank of Canada keep cutting rates? What an economist thinks
The Bank of Canada cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points, the first drop in more than four years --- but is it just the beginning of a round of cutting? An economist says we'll know more about the bank's thinking after the next announcement
Are more Americans moving to Canada because of Trump?
While a growing number of Americans may be considering moving north to Canada to escape Donald Trump, an immigration lawyer says few will actually qualify to live and work here.
DEVELOPING Sask. RCMP searching for suspect connected to Manitoba officer-involved shooting
Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a suspect who they say fled from incidents in Winnipeg and Niverville, Man.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre proves to be a quick study when it comes to damage control
It was Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s birthday on Monday, but he could've probably done without the package that one of his more obscure backbenchers dropped on his doorstep, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
