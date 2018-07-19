

The Canadian Press





The Town of Churchill said fuel in the remote northern Manitoba community has jumped to two dollars and 54 cents per litre.

Churchill has had to rely on ships and planes for supplies since its rail line washed out last year.

A social media post Wednesday by the community says fuel that's been brought to the Churchill Marine tank farm is unsubsidized, which is why costs have suddenly jumped.

On Thursday, the town announced an application for a subsidy was successful.

With files from CTV Winnipeg