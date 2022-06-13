Funding announced to add staff at family violence and homeless shelters
The province is looking to alleviate staff shortages at family violence and homeless shelters with a new program.
The Manitoba government is putting forward $450,000 that will be used to "develop and deliver" a micro-credential training program.
"As noted in our November 2021 speech from the throne, our government recognizes the need for increased funding for family violence shelters and other key supports. We are committed to developing a homelessness strategy," said Rochelle Squires, the minister of families and status of women, in a news release.
Squires said the Manitoba Status of Women Secretariat and the Manitoba Association of Women's Shelters (MAWS) have entered an agreement to deliver this new program to up to 30 participants.
Deena Brook, the provincial co-ordinator of MAWS, said the organization is pleased to be offering this program.
"The (family violence) shelters have struggled for years to attract and retain qualified long-term applicants. The micro-credential program will address this gap and help all shelters to provide consistent frontline services and support to Manitobans in need of refuge," Brook said in a news release.
Red River College Polytechnic will develop the course and MAWS will manage administration and provide knowledge, guidance and training to those taking the program.
Cliff Cullen, the minister of economic development, investment and trade, said the province and country learned the effectiveness of micro-credential programs to alleviate staff shortages during the pandemic.
Squires said data shows the sector has been dealing with "unprecedented" staffing shortages and it was only made worse through the pandemic.
"As we continue recovering from the pandemic, community supports and a safe place for Manitobans to stay are needed now more than ever," said Squires.
