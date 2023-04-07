Fundraising efforts underway for new Winnipeg Indigenous Friendship Centre
A defunct Indigenous community hub is hoping to return to Winnipeg's North End after being closed for nearly five years.
The Indian and Metis Friendship Centre, located at 45 Robinson Street, closed in 2018. However, an alliance of Indigenous leaders and activists say they're one step closer to bringing it back to life.
"In July of 2019, a call to revitalize a Friendship Centre was heard from the urban Indigenous community of Winnipeg, and was met through the exceptional leadership of a network of Indigenous-led community organizations including the Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre, Winnipeg Indigenous Executive Circle and Indigenous Vision for the North End,” said a news release from the new Winnipeg Indigenous Friendship Centre.
The centre will be built on the same site as the old one. The current building is set to be demolished this month, and fundraising is underway to build its replacement.
The friendship centre became a federally registered charity in December 2022, and is now seeking donations to help cover construction costs. The National Association of Friendship Centres and Manitoba Association of Friendship Centres are also helping with the project.
CEO Rachel Sansregret said construction of the new centre will happen in phases, "So we'll have our office spaces, our drop-in centre, moving forward to a larger community centre and a bingo hall.
"Bingo was vey popular at the Indian Metis Friendship Centre, were going to have the biggest bingos in Western Canada!" Sansregret said.
The final phase of construction will include supportive and affordable housing for elders.
Before construction starts, the centre plans to offer land-based education on site on things like traditional gardening practices. Workshops will cover sustainable practices, such as how to grow a three sisters garden, and how to grow food in small spaces. The centre also plans to plant a traditional medicine garden for the community.
More information can be found online.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
Less than half of Canadians are satisfied with provincial health care: survey
A new Ipsos poll shows less than half of Canadians are pleased with their provincial health care system and the majority believe private entities can provide faster services.
Father of Ontario family banned indefinitely from Canada over decade-old charges
An Ohio father has been crossing into Canada for years without issue, but that all changed this month when he was denied entry indefinitely because of charges from a decade ago.
N.S. mass shooting: how gun smuggling happened, and the inquiry's call for reforms
A decade before a Nova Scotia man used smuggled guns to murder 22 people in the province in 2020, police information systems had labelled him as a firearms risk.
Edmonton woman repatriated from Syria granted bail on Terrorism Peace Bond: lawyer
A 38-year-old Canadian woman who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, and flown to her hometown of Edmonton, multiple officials have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
Man kills hostage at California park after wounding officer
A man fleeing police in Northern California took two hostages at a public park, killing one of them before surrendering, after earlier wounding a California Highway Patrol officer, authorities said.
Report: Russia formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter
Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been charged with espionage in Russia and has entered a formal denial, two Russian news agencies reported Friday.
New documents give inside look at how an Ontario man allegedly smuggled up to 1,000 people across U.S. border
New documents reveal how a Brampton, Ont. man, who allegedly boasted he smuggled more than 1,000 people into the U.S., conducted his operation and the steep prices he charged.
One in three Canadians believe grocery store price gouging is the main reason for food price increases: survey
One in three Canadians believe grocery stores engaging in price gouging is the main reason food prices have been rising in Canada recently, according to a new survey of nearly 10,000 Canadians.
Regina
-
2 people sent to hospital following vehicle-pedestrian collision
A collision involving pedestrians and a vehicle sent two people to hospital on Thursday night.
-
What's open and closed on Good Friday in Regina
Here’s what’s open and what’s closed on Good Friday in Regina.
-
Less than half of Canadians are satisfied with provincial health care: survey
A new Ipsos poll shows less than half of Canadians are pleased with their provincial health care system and the majority believe private entities can provide faster services.
Saskatoon
-
'Never really goes away': Former Broncos billet dad marks anniversary at crash site
On the fifth anniversary of the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash, some families travelled to the crash site to pay their respects.
-
Saskatoon students graduate policing cadet program
Several Saskatoon high school students have learned what it takes to be a police officer in the city.
-
Stats Canada study finds housing, income key factors for Indigenous children's educational success
Housing and household income are the two major factors that determine educational success among Indigenous communities, according to Statistics Canada.
Northern Ontario
-
'Quite beside ourselves': Manitoba couple say inheritance was removed from their bank account
A Manitoba couple wants answers after an inheritance cheque they deposited disappeared from one of their bank accounts with no notice – a problem they've been told was due to the pen they used to sign the cheque.
-
Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
-
Father of Ontario family banned indefinitely from Canada over decade-old charges
An Ohio father has been crossing into Canada for years without issue, but that all changed this month when he was denied entry indefinitely because of charges from a decade ago.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton woman repatriated from Syria granted bail on Terrorism Peace Bond: lawyer
A 38-year-old Canadian woman who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, and flown to her hometown of Edmonton, multiple officials have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
-
Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
-
Seaborn announced as new UCP candidate for Lethbridge-West
Premier Danielle Smith announced the new candidate for Lethbridge-West, following the resignation of Torry Tanner.
Toronto
-
Father of Ontario family banned indefinitely from Canada over decade-old charges
An Ohio father has been crossing into Canada for years without issue, but that all changed this month when he was denied entry indefinitely because of charges from a decade ago.
-
New rule proposed for Ontario drivers on all highways
The Ontario government is proposing legislation that would prohibit most drivers from overtaking a slow-moving snow plow on a highway.
-
Ontario nurses eye B.C.'s plan to cap nurse-to-patient ratio, ease workload
Nurses in Ontario and British Columbia say the western province's plan to set minimum nurse-to-patient ratios could help burnt-out nurses elsewhere in Canada by encouraging more provinces to adopt similar measures expected to reduce workloads and increase patient safety.
Calgary
-
Plesiosaur fossil found at Syncrude mining site in northern Alberta
The oldest Cretaceous plesiosaur fossil ever found in Alberta has been discovered at Syncrude's Mildred Lake Mine site, the company says.
-
Seaborn announced as new UCP candidate for Lethbridge-West
Premier Danielle Smith announced the new candidate for Lethbridge-West, following the resignation of Torry Tanner.
-
Calgary judge charged with assault
A Calgary family and youth court judge has been charged with assault.
Montreal
-
Hundreds of thousands still without power in Quebec following ice storm
More than 460,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remain in the dark after a fierce ice storm knocked out power across much of the province on Wednesday. Montreal remains one of the hardest-hit regions, with over 260,000 customers still missing electricity as of around 4 p.m.
-
Police investigate second death in relation to Quebec ice storm
A second person has died in relation to the ice storm that has swept across Quebec and Ontario this week and left hundreds of thousands without electricity. According to police, a 75-year-old man was found unconscious by his wife after he was using a diesel-powered generator in the garage of a home in Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, a city northwest of Montreal.
-
First-ever Inuktitut eye chart reaches Indigenous communities in their language
Medical professionals in Montreal developed an Inuktitut visual acuity eye chart which can be used for the first time for Inuit, Cree and Ojibwe first-language speakers doing an eye test.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa sets goal to restore power to all customers by Saturday night
Hydro Ottawa hopes to restore power to all homes and businesses in Ottawa by the end of Saturday, as thousands of customers remain without power across the national capital region following Wednesday's ice storm.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend.
-
Fire destroys former Appleton, Ont. General Store building
Emergency crews responded to the fire in the former Appleton General Store on County Road 11 Friday morning. There is no word on the cause of the fire.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting: how gun smuggling happened, and the inquiry's call for reforms
A decade before a Nova Scotia man used smuggled guns to murder 22 people in the province in 2020, police information systems had labelled him as a firearms risk.
-
University of Prince Edward Island, faculty union set to begin mediation Saturday amid strike
The University of Prince Edward Island and its faculty union are set to meet Saturday for the first of five days of mediated talks.
-
Dieppe, N.B., celebrates growing families in unique and environmental way
Since 2016, the city of Dieppe, N.B., has celebrated growing families by giving out free trees to mark new births or adoptions with its Tree for Life program.
Kitchener
-
Man wanted for hate-motivated incident on Waterloo bus
Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who is believed to be involved in a hate-motivated incident on a Waterloo bus.
-
Kitchener Rangers sweep Windsor Spitfires to advance to next round of playoffs
The Kitchener Rangers bested the Windsor Spitfires 5-1 in Game 4 of their series Thursday evening, advancing the Rangers to the second round of OHL playoffs.
-
Guelph Storm keep their OHL playoff hopes alive with Game 4 win
The Guelph Storm were on the verge of being eliminated from round one of their OHL playoff series with the Sarnia Sting, but managed to pull off a win Thursday night at the Sleeman Centre.
Vancouver
-
Long-weekend weather: More rain on the way across B.C.'s South Coast
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley as the South Coast's soggy Easter long weekend continues.
-
Have you seen Daniel Gagnon? Coquitlam RCMP search for missing 15 year old
A teenager from Coquitlam, B.C., has been missing for over a week, prompting Mounties to make a public appeal.
-
Meet Maple and Mei Mei: Vancouver zoo reveals names of rare red pandas born in June
The first red pandas ever born on the West Coast officially have names, the Greater Vancouver Zoo revealed Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
'Take some power back': Industry experts break down the ins and outs of best before dates on groceries
Industry experts are offering tips on how to navigate the labels in your fridge to cut down on the amount of food you're throwing away.
-
Long-weekend weather: More rain on the way across B.C.'s South Coast
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley as the South Coast's soggy Easter long weekend continues.
-
Heavy rain in forecast prompts streamflow advisory for Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island
Forecasters are expecting heavy rainfall and possible flooding over the Easter long weekend in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.