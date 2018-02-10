Hundreds of people gathered a Cavalry Temple Church Saturday to celebrate the lives of a Winnipeg couple killed in Jamaica at the beginning of January.

Friends and family of Melbourne Flake, 81, and his wife Etta, 70, told stories and shared happy memories of the couple. Several family members also performed musical tributes.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said the Flakes were found motionless in their St. Thomas vacation home with their hands and feet bound January 9.

Pastor Bruce Martin said the family wanted the funeral to focus on how the flakes lived, not how they died.

The Flakes were remembered as loving, giving and very proud of their extended family.

Family members talked about Etta being a superb cook and storyteller. Melbourne was praised for being a talented wood-worker who always smiled, told jokes and wore a cap.

“I will miss him,” said Escott Cuff who also came to Winnipeg from Jamaica and has been friends with Melbourne since the 1960s.

"When I got the call, I was shocked. I couldn't even believe it. Because he's just like a brother to me."

This week, police said a male suspect was arrested in connection with the Flakes deaths.

"It really helps because the idea of them walking around, living it up, it’s a bit on an insult and a slap in the face, and this is just such a blessing to have found somebody. It's unbelievable,” said daughter Debbie Olfert.

Olfert thanked everyone in Winnipeg for their support since her parents death.

Following the service family and friends went to St. Vital cemetery for the burial.

Police said the suspect was held but his identity is not being released at this time, and needs to be questioned in the presence of his attorney.