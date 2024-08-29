Funnel cloud advisory ends in Manitoba: ECCC

Funnel cloud advisory issued Thursday by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) for southern Manitoba has ended.

The advisory was issed around 3 p.m. Thursday and ended just after 6 p.m.

ECCC said funnel clouds are created by weak rotraions under storms or rapidly growing clouds, and is not normally a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance rotations could intensify and form a weak landspout tornado. ECCC said warnings and watches are issued if conditions are ideal for larger tornado development.