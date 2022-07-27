Funnel clouds possible in Winnipeg, parts of southeastern Manitoba: Environment Canada

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a weather statement for the City of Winnipeg and parts of southeastern Manitoba saying conditions are favourable for funnel clouds.

"Scattered showers and thunderstorms are ongoing over southeastern Manitoba this afternoon. There is the potential for funnel clouds with any thunderstorms that develop," ECCC said on its website.

The weather organization said these kinds of funnel clouds develop by a weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms, adding these are usually not dangerous near the ground.

"However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado. If conditions become more favourable for the development of landspout tornadoes, watches and warnings will be issued by Environment Canada."

ECCC said landspout tornadoes don’t usually cause significant damage, but can still topple trees, damage roofs and toss debris.

ECCC added people should treat funnel clouds seriously and be prepared to take shelter if they develop.