WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has further restricted the size of public gatherings in the province in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, public gatherings will be limited to no more than 10 people at any indoor or outdoor place or premise. The restriction includes gatherings, places of worship and family events such as weddings and funerals.

The change does not apply to facilities where healthcare or social services are provided, including homeless shelters and childcare centres. However, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, again reminded Manitobans to do their part to help flatten the curve.

“Please do not wait and see if an order applies to you,” he said. “Orders are just one method of us getting that message out and ensuring we can enforce these strategies. But, whether or not this order directly applies to you, start now.”

Grocery and food stores, shopping centres, pharmacies and gas stations must ensure separation of one to two metres between people gathering in the businesses.

The other restrictions issued in last week’s state of emergency order remain in effect.

Roussin said the new order doesn’t apply to workplaces, but said workplaces can do lots to promote physical distancing, including having workers work from home.

When asked about retail stores closing, Roussin said nothing is off the table.

“We’ve been reviewing them through many of our experts, and discussing it through many of our departments, so we are looking at that,” he said.

“The trigger, typically, for these kinds of interventions is sustained community transmission. That’s been the typical trigger. We’ve been way out ahead on this.”

Manitoba reported its first COVID-19 death on Friday. A total of 39 confirmed and probable cases have been confirmed in the province.