Garage fire in Winnipeg's North End leaves one person dead

One person is dead following a garage fire in Winnipeg’s North End on Sunday.

The incident began around 8:40 a.m. in the 900 block of Redwood Avenue.

When crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service got to the scene, they found the garage fully engulfed in flames.

Crews attacked the flames and had the fire under control by 9:18 a.m.

One person was found dead inside the garage.

The incident is being investigated.