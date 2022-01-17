Garage fire in Winnipeg's North End leaves one person dead
One person is dead following a garage fire in Winnipeg’s North End on Sunday.
The incident began around 8:40 a.m. in the 900 block of Redwood Avenue.
When crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service got to the scene, they found the garage fully engulfed in flames.
Crews attacked the flames and had the fire under control by 9:18 a.m.
One person was found dead inside the garage.
The incident is being investigated.
BREAKING | Health Canada authorizes use of Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 drug
Health Canada has authorized the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid. The agency says the prescription-only medication can be given to adults ages 18 and older to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, if they have a confirmed positive viral test and are at a high risk of becoming seriously ill.
DEVELOPING | Winter storm blasts across Ontario, parts of Quebec
A winter storm is battering southern Ontario and parts of Quebec Monday, with anywhere from 15 to 50 centimetres of snow expected to fall across the provinces.
DEVELOPING | These images show scale of snowstorm in Toronto and parts of Ontario
From cars buried in snow to ambulances scrambling through barely visible streets, CTVNews.ca has collected images showing the extent of the snowfall across Toronto and parts of Ontario.
Cold case investigation leads to surprise suspect in Anne Frank betrayal
A six-year cold case investigation into the betrayal of Anne Frank has identified a surprising suspect in the mystery of how the Nazis found the hiding place of the famous diarist in 1944.
Should you throw your used COVID-19 rapid test in the trash?
Waste material from used COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are technically considered hazardous. Does this mean it’s OK to throw them in the trash? On CTVNews.ca, experts weigh in on what to do when it comes to disposing of used rapid tests.
Airlines and Pearson ask government to drop mandatory arrival testing requirement
Canada's largest airlines and the country's busiest airport are asking the federal government to drop its rule requiring mandatory arrivals testing for COVID-19.
More Canadians should limit car usage, red meat consumption to fight climate change: expert
When it comes to fighting climate change, a Toronto-based architect says personal actions, such as driving less or limiting red meat consumption, can go a long way.
Moderna CEO says data for Omicron-specific shot likely available in March
Moderna Inc's vaccine candidate against the Omicron coronavirus variant will enter clinical development in the next few weeks and the company expects to be able to share data with regulators around March, CEO Stephane Bancel said on Monday.
Suspected drone attack in Abu Dhabi kills 3, wounds 6
A suspected drone attack claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting a key oil facility in Abu Dhabi killed three people on Monday and sparked a separate fire at Abu Dhabi's international airport.
