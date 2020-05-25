WINNIPEG -- On Monday Dr. Brent Roussin – Manitoba’s chief public health officer said garage sales and yard sales fall within the health parameters for outdoor gatherings.

Currently up to 50 people are allowed to attend outdoor gatherings, provided physical distancing measures are in place.

Roussin said group sizes and physical distancing still need to be respected while attending garage sales.

He said shoppers should be mindful of the added risk of browsing through frequently touched items.

“I think Manitobans have really flattened this curve,” said Roussin. “Still (use) a bit of caution. Make sure you’re washing your hands frequently and that there isn’t crowding taking place.”