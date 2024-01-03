WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Gas leak prompts evacuation in Wolseley area: city

    WFPS

    Emergency crews have evacuated more than a dozen homes in the Wolseley area due to a gas leak caused by a contractor working in the area.

    The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service along with Manitoba Hydro crews responded to the leak in the 100 block of Garfield near Palmerston Avenue around 3 p.m. A Manitoba Hydro spokesperson said the leak was caused by a contractor working in the area who hit an underground gas line.

    The city said 16 homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution. There is no word on when these people will be allowed to return.

    No other injuries were reported.

    Two Manitoba Hydro crews have been working to stop the leak and repair the line. The spokesperson said the gas is currently venting safely.

    Residents are being asked to avoid the area. The city warned traffic will be impacted as Hydro crews complete their work. Roads are expected to reopen later Wednesday night. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed

    Hundreds of pages of unsealed documents from a lawsuit connected to accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Wednesday.

    What Canadians surveyed think about the timing of the next federal election

    Nearly one in two Canadians would prefer the next federal election take place before 2025, according to a recent survey conducted by Nanos Research. When it comes to their preference for the timing of the next national vote, 46 per cent of survey respondents indicated they either wanted the next election to happen as soon as possible, or in 2024.

    Trump takes Colorado ballot disqualification to U.S. Supreme Court

    Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after Colorado's top court disqualified him from the state's Republican primary ballot for engaging in insurrection leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, an attorney for the former president said.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News