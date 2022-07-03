Gas prices beginning to drop in Manitoba

As people are struggling to make ends meet amid rising inflation, Manitobans are starting to feel a bit of relief when it comes to gas prices.

According to CAA, Manitoba’s average gas price on Sunday is just below $2.02 a . Though this is still high, it’s a drop from Saturday’s average of about $2.05 a litre and last Sunday’s average of $2.07.

In Winnipeg, the cost of gas is slightly cheaper, at an average of about $2 a litre, while in Brandon it’s around $1.99.

CAA’s numbers show that gas prices in Canada are the highest in Newfoundland and Labrador, where the average is more than $2.15 a litre on Sunday, while the cheapest gas can be found in Alberta.