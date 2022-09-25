Gas prices jump at some pumps in Winnipeg

Prices at the Esso and Shell stations on Pembina Highway in Fort Garry was seen at 185.9 cents per litre on Sept. 25, 2022. (Source: Zach Kitchen/ CTV News Winnipeg) Prices at the Esso and Shell stations on Pembina Highway in Fort Garry was seen at 185.9 cents per litre on Sept. 25, 2022. (Source: Zach Kitchen/ CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia's call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness

Russia's rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its 'army is not able to fight,' Ukraine's president said Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island