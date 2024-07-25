Gas prices on the rise in Winnipeg

Gas prices are on the rise Winnipeg, pushing past $1.50 a litre on Wednesday.

According to Gas Buddy, the average price climbed nearly two cents overnight on Tuesday. The price is also up 8.5 cents from last week and 14.5 cents compared to June.

Gas prices have been climbing since reaching a three-year low at the start of the year, when prices were around $1.12 a litre. These low prices came shortly after the Manitoba government implemented the gas tax holiday.

The suspension of the 14-cent-a-litre gas tax is currently in place until the end of September. However, earlier in the month, CTV News Winnipeg reported that it may get extended to the end of the year.