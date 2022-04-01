Gas prices rise in Winnipeg

A gas station in Winnipeg has raised its prices to $175.9 cents per litre on April 1, 2022 (CTV News Photo Ken Gabel) A gas station in Winnipeg has raised its prices to $175.9 cents per litre on April 1, 2022 (CTV News Photo Ken Gabel)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island