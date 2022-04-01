Gas prices rise in Winnipeg

Winnipeg drivers are likely not in the joking mood on April Fool’s Day Friday, as they wake up to higher gas prices around the city.

Prices, which previously sat at $1.739 cents per litre, have risen at several stations to 1.759 cents per litre or $1.762 cents per litre on Friday.

A gas station in Winnipeg has raised its prices to $176.2 cents per litre on April 1, 2022 (CTV News Photo Ken Gabel)

Prices have been driven to record highs in Winnipeg last month due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, along with limited global supplies of crude oil, and growing demand for gasoline and jet fuel as pandemic restrictions were loosened around the world.

Friday also saw national carbon pricing increase to $50 per tonne, which adds 2.2 cents to the cost of a litre of gasoline.

-with files from CTV’s Danton Unger.