Gas prices rising again in Winnipeg

Winnipeggers can once again expect to pay even more at the pumps.

This is because some gas stations in the city have raised their prices by 10 cents a litre, charging $1.79.

However, it’s still possible to get a better deal, as some stations are still charging $1.69.

According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, the cost of crude is expected to continue to rise due to increased demand.

McTeague previously told CTV News Winnipeg that Russia accounts for about 10 per cent of the global demand for oil. He said gas prices will keep rising if the conflict continues.

On Tuesday, the European Union’s top official, Ursula von der Leyen, called for the member nations to ban oil imports from Russia.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and The Associated Press.