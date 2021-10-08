German hunter charged with manslaughter in death of Manitoba man

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba RCMP have charged a German man with manslaughter in the death of a Manitoba man.

On Tuesday around 7:55 p.m., RCMP officers were called to a wooded area off Silver Bridge Road, south of Elma, Man., after a man was shot.

When Mounties got to the scene, they were told a 59-year-old man from Rosengart, Man., was pronounced dead.

Police investigated and allege the man was shot by a person hunting in the area.

On Wednesday, RCMP officers charged Carsten Aust, a 45-year-old German citizen, with manslaughter. He was taken into custody and was set to appear in court on Thursday in Winnipeg.

Police note that the suspect and victim were not known to each other, and were not hunting together at the time of the incident.

RCMP officers and the Manitoba Conservation Officer Service are investigating.