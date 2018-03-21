

CTV Winnipeg





The Assiniboine Park Zoo has announced a new attraction that may change your perception of the kind of creepy crawlers people often view as pests.

A new exhibit, called Xtreme BUGS!, will feature 19 giant, animatronic bugs along the forested trail inside the zoo, similar to the setup of the popular Dinosaurs Alive! exhibit offered at the zoo in previous years.

The big bugs will include a 21-foot Japanese hornet -- and a 13-foot praying mantis.

The zoo hopes the exhibit will transport visitors into an environment where they can experience how the world would appear from a bug's eye view, and get to know the creatures better.

"A lot of people overlook insects, and they often have negative impacts, or negative interactions with insects. And so some people have a very unfortunate view of our little friends, and they don't realize just how important they can be," said Shane Pratt, animal care supervisor, Assiniboine Park Zoo, adding that there is an intricate connection between insects and the survival of humans.

"Insects are really important, we need to protect them," Pratt said, highlighting how people can do things to protect insects in need, such as butterflies and bees.

Xtreme BUGS! will be included in regular zoo admission.

In addition, the zoo will be offering specific bug-themed programs and workshops for pre-school aged children and school groups for an additional cost.

The zoo said an opening date will be announced later in the spring.