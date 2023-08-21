Gimli man dead after rollover on rural road: Mounties

RCMP

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Live updates: B.C. firefighters battle to protect communities

A state of emergency remains in place Monday across British Columbia, where raging wildfires have left tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders or alerts. Here are the latest developments in firefighters' ongoing battle to protect people and property.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island