

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said the remains of an Alberta woman reported missing in 2015 were found in rural Manitoba earlier this month.

A 68-year-old man from Gladstone, MB has been charged in the death.

Police said Gloria Gladue was reported missing from Wabasca, AB on Nov. 17, 2015, after last being seen entering a residence on Oct. 10, 2015.

Her remains were recovered by RCMP in Manitoba on June 17, 2018, and identified by the medical examiner’s office Tuesday.

The suspect, Grant Sneesby, is charged with second degree murder and offering an indignity to Gladue’s remains.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Desmerais, AB, on July 12.