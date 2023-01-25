'Go home and wait': Gaps in sexual assault forensic examination program outrageous: MNU

CTV Winnipeg: Nurses see rise in sex assault cases

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Homosexuality not a crime, Pope Francis says

Pope Francis criticized laws that criminalize homosexuality as 'unjust,' saying God loves all his children just as they are and called on Catholic bishops who support the laws to welcome LGBTQ2S+ people into the church.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island