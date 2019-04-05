

CTV Winnipeg





We may be months away from Thanksgiving, but turkeys are the talk of the town in Winnipeg.

Wild turkeys, that is.

A trio of large birds have been spotted outside the Roslyn Court apartments at Roslyn Avenue and Osborne Street for about a week.

Philip Highway lives in the area and said the birds don’t bother anyone and mind their own business.

Still, he said it’s a shocking sight in the city.

“I’ve been here about three years and this is the first time I’ve seen wild animals like this around here,” Highway said.

Experts say wild turkeys are more active this time of year because they’re looking for food and a mate.