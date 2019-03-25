Experts say the changing season is likely behind a spate of unusual wildlife sightings in Winnipeg -- flocks of wild turkeys have been captured on camera in a number of spots in the city, including yards in River Heights, roadways in south St. Norbert and even a Starbucks parking lot.

Simone Brandson with the Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre says it’s not unusual for the birds to look for food in urban areas this time of year, but that’s not their only motivation.

"It's mostly mating,” she said. “They're coming out of the forested areas, coming more into open areas, and the males and the females find each other, and that's why we're seeing a lot more of them."

The Assiniboine Park Zoo confirmed the birds being seen in Winnipeg are wild –- all of its wild turkeys were present and accounted for Monday.

If you spot the animals out strutting their stuff, Brandson said it’s best to stay back, for your safety and theirs.

“They are fairly large animals, and they do pack a little bit of punch within them. They have some fairly sharp claws and the males right now are really protecting their females, so staying away is your best bet to staying safe."

As for food, Brandson said wild turkeys aren’t picky, and the recent thaw has reveals lots of goodies for them to peck at.

"Right now there's lots of vegetation that was under grass that is now starting to show up. But, also they're scavenging animals, they might find things like some poor animal that may have died during the winter time and is under the snow, because they do eat a little bit of meat as well."

Brandson said they are ways you can make your yard less attractive to turkeys.

“If you want to try to reduce the chances of them finding their way into your backyard, clean up the birdseeds from over the winter time, and get that all cleaned up, and there's less chance of them coming into your backyard."