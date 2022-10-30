'God took them home': Vigil held in Thompson, Man. for children lost in house fire

A Northern Manitoba community continues to mourn four children who died in a house fire last week.

A vigil was held in Thompson this weekend to honour the lives of four children who died after a fire broke out in their home the evening of Oct. 26.

Shelly Thomas, her partner, and 13-year-old daughter were able to escape the blaze.

However Thomas's four younger children - all below the age of eleven - were trapped upstairs during the fire. They later died in hospital from their injuries.

On Saturday night, family, neighbours, and the community gathered to remember the lives lost.

"We've lost four little children, who had so much potential to help make a difference in our society," said Shirley Robinson, a cousin of the family.

"Unfortunately, God took them home," she said.

MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee was also at the vigil, "We will do our utmost to make sure that the family is supported, and that the questions that they are asking will be answered," he said.

Manitoba RCMP are still investigating the cause of the fire. Investigators have said that it does not look to be suspicious.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) is also offering its condolences to the family.

In a news release, the AMC said Grand Chief Cathy Merrick shared her condolences to the Chiefs on the final day of the AMC Annual General Assembly. All in attendance stood for a moment of silence and prayer for the family and communities affected.

A donation basket was sent around, raising $1500 for the family. The AMC, Chiefs-in-Assembly, Pimicikamak Cree Nation, God’s River First Nation, and First Nations Health and Social Secretariat of Manitoba (FNHSSM) have all matched the donation.

The AMC said Chief David Monias of Pimicikamak Cree Nation will bring the money to the family to support them during this difficult time.