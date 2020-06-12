WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the team will participate in a shortened 60-game American Association baseball season, Friday afternoon, but none of those games will be played on home field.

Instead, the team will be sharing Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, North Dakota, with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks as home field. It’s one of three hub cities where the six participating teams will be playing games.

“We hoped that with the COVID-19 situation in Manitoba improving, we could host games at Shaw Park while safely abiding by the social distancing recommendations outlined by our governments,” said Goldeyes’ general manager Andrew Collier.

“Unfortunately, that will not be the case, and we cannot thank all of our loyal fans and corporate sponsors enough for their continued patience and support during these challenging times.”

The Chicago Dogs, Milwaukee Milkmen, St. Paul Saints, and Sioux Falls Canaries will join Winnipeg and Fargo-Moorhead in the shortened season. The two teams with the best winning percentages at the end of the regular season will meet in the American Association Championship Series.

The six other American Association teams have suspended operations in 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19.

The team said while games are not expected to be played at Shaw Park this season, the league can adjust the schedule for the three road-only clubs if local restrictions are eased.

The season was supposed to start May 19, but was postponed due to the pandemic in late April.

The Goldeyes said the front office is working out options with season ticket holders and sponsors who made advance payments for the season, as it aims to make a full return in 2021.

The American Association is expected to release the schedule, roster rules, and safety plans in the coming days.