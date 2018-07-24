

CTV Winnipeg





One flavour of Pepperidge Farm’s Goldfish crackers has been recalled over a potential salmonella contamination.

The Campbell Company of Canada is recalling the Blasted Xtreme Cheddar flavour in both the 180-gram and 69-gram packages. The codes and UPC number on the recalled products can be found on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) website.

The CFIA advises that if anyone believes they are sick from the product, they should call the doctor. Any recalled crackers should be thrown out or returned.

The food inspection agency says young kids, pregnant women, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems can contract serious, and sometimes deadly, infections from salmonella. Healthy people can have short-term problems like fever, nausea and abdominal cramps, while long-term issues include severe arthritis.

There haven’t been any reported illnesses in relation to the recalled item.

This recall came after a recall in a different country. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation.