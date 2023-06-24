'Good for Winnipeg': Newcomer welcome fair creates new community connections

A multicultural celebration welcomed newcomers to Winnipeg Saturday, while also providing them with valuable resources for starting a new life in Canada.

It was the annual Newcomer Welcome Fair organized by Immigration Partnership Winnipeg (IPW), and other newcomer-focused organizations.

The event began in 2016, when a large amount of Syrian newcomers came to Winnipeg.

"(They) felt overwhelmed, so the community got together to start supporting them, providing space for them to socialize, and to get information they need to settle and integrate," said IPW director Reuben Garang.

The fair quickly grew to include all of Manitoba's newcomer settlement agencies, such as Mosaic, the Winnipeg Newcomer Sport Academy, and the Manitoba Association of Newcomer Serving Organizations (MANSO).

Attendees were able to browse booths and speak with representatives about various newcomer resources in the city, such as education, employment, and mental health services.

The fair also featured family activities, multicultural food, and live performances.

"We have people here from different cultures, from different parts of the world," said Garang. "There are going to be different shows today, different cultural dances. It’s a good way to get to know each other."

The event is all about creating new community connections. Garang said being a newcomer can be difficult. "Being separated from your own family members, sometimes you are overwhelmed, you are feeling isolated, you are homesick," he said.

He added it can be a challenge to navigate Canada's immigration system, find jobs, and connect with people.

"It's really great that we are all here today to celebrate and to help people," said Garang.

"It's good for Winnipeg!"

Manitoba continues to see a boom in newcomers. In the first three months of 2023, a total of 8,835 people have entered the province as permanent residents.