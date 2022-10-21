'Good over evil': How Winnipeggers can celebrate Diwali this weekend
Diwali, the Indian Festival of Lights, is being marked over the next few days and people are being invited to celebrate with the Hindu Society of Manitoba.
Manoj Chaudhari, the director of the Hindu Society of Manitoba, has more on the celebrations.
"Hindus do celebrate Diwali to rejoice lord Rama's return home after being exiled for 14 years and after defeating another king known as Ravana," said Chaudhari.
"It's light over darkness, it's about knowledge over ignorance, it's about good over evil."
He said it became known as the Festival of Lights because when Rama finally returned home, diyas, otherwise known as oil lamps, were lit upon his arrival.
The Festival of Lights is celebrated over five days with Diwali being marked on Monday, but in Winnipeg, there will be a large celebration at the RBC Convention Centre on Saturday known as Diwali Mela.
Chaudhari said it's expected thousands of people will be in attendance.
"It's open to all. The Hindu Society of Manitoba has been organizing Diwali for the last 30-plus years. After a two-year break due to COVID, we are expecting, minimum, at least 5,000, 6,000-plus people."
The event will have different activities, cultural programs and a variety of food options available for everyone to enjoy.
Chaudhari said the doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and programming will get underway at 7 p.m.
