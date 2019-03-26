

CTV Winnipeg





A fire that shut down northbound traffic on Pembina Highway Tuesday began after a vehicle crashed into a building, the city said Tuesday.

Images shared to social media showed a black vehicle and the Goodwill store both engulfed in flames.

The City of Winnipeg said firefighters were called at around 11:15 a.m. and were met with heavy smoke and flames when they arrived.

Attacking from the outside, firefighters managed to knock down the bulk of the flames, allowing them to move inside to continue working to put it out.

The city said the driver of the vehicle involved was taken to hospital in stable condition, and staff and customers at the second-hand store had escaped before fire crews arrived. Neighbouring buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

The city said police will be investigating what caused the crash.

Fire crews are expected to remain at the scene of the fire Tuesday afternoon.

Northbound lanes of Pembina remain closed, with traffic being rerouted west onto Chevrier Boulevard or east onto Crescent Drive.

A southbound median lane that was closed earlier has since reopened.

Source: Jordan Haslbeck/CTV News.