Government funding to help stop gender-based violence in Manitoba

The Governments of Canada and Manitoba are investing a combined $12.5 million to help work towards a future free of gender-based violence in the province.

Federal Women and Gender Equality and Youth Minister Marci Ien and Manitoba Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine announced the funding on Monday, saying the federal government is providing $6.2 million and the provincial government is giving $6.35 million.

The money will go towards 19 community initiatives focused on gender-based violence.

“Gender-based violence (GBV) is one of the most pervasive, deadly, deeply-rooted human rights violations of our time,” Ien said.

“It disproportionately impacts women and girls. Certain populations that are at risk of GBV, of course, include Indigenous women and girls – just under five per cent of the population, but 21 per cent of those impacted by gender-based violence.”

The governments note that the initiatives that are to receive this funding must align with the following five pillars:

Supports for survivors and their families;

Prevention;

Responsive justice system;

Implementation of Indigenous-led approaches; and

Social infrastructure and enabling environment.

The funding will be given out across urban, rural, remote and northern Manitoba. The initiatives include Thrive Community Support Circle, Brandon’s Women’s Resource Centre, North Point Douglas Women’s Centre, Clan Mothers Healing Village and The Pas Family Resource Centre.

“Our community partners, our relatives are the experts on the ground, day in and day out,” Fontaine said. “They know what’s best and where the resources are needed.”

The funding is part of the 10-year ‘National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.' More information can be found online.