WINNIPEG -- The Mayor of Grand Forks signed an emergency declaration in anticipation for what he is calling a "top five historic spring flood."

On Tuesday afternoon in Grand Forks, ND, Mayor Michael R. Brown signed the declaration that would allow the city to receive federal funding to deal with spring flooding.

"We know that an emergency is coming. We know the water is coming. We need to be prepared," Brown said in a video shared on Twitter.

"Personal responsibility is first, and this is the first step to getting our city ready to respond to the spring flood."

In early February the U.S. National Weather Service said there was a high risk of major flooding this spring along the Red River Basin at Fargo/Moorhead, Grand Forks and Pembina.

The NWS said a wetter and cooler than normal end to the winter will play into the increased flooding. It said this year's flooding could be among the top five years for flooding.

The next NWS flood outlook is scheduled to be released on Feb 27. Manitoba's first flood outlook will be released at the end of February.

Brown said this declaration is something that the city has done in the past.

This emergency declaration will be in place for 30 days. The Grand Forks City Council can extend the declaration if needed.

-with files from CTV's Stephanie Tsicos