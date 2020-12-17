WINNIPEG -- The hospital in Grandview, Man. is set to reopen after closing nearly a month ago.

Prairie Mountain Health said Grandview District Hospital will resume hospital and emergency services as of Monday, Dec. 21, at 8 a.m.

The hospital closed temporarily on Nov. 26 in order for staff to help with a COVID-19 outbreak at the Grandview Personal Care Home.

At the time, people in the community held a vehicle procession and rally to protest the closure after learning it would mean they would have to travel 50 to 100 kilometres in order to receive emergency services.

Prairie Mountain Health said the situation at the care home has now stabilized which allows for the resumption of services.

“PMH would like to thank health care staff in Grandview for their flexibility and support of the residents of Grandview Personal Care Home,” reads a news release.

“PMH thanks the community of Grandview, and surrounding area, for their patience and understanding during this unprecedented time.”

-With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb