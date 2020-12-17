WINNIPEG -- Health officials announced 14 new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Manitoba on Thursday.

The death toll is now at 537.

Winnipeg once again had 10 of the new deaths including, a man in his 40s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 70s, and a man in his 80s.

Three of the deaths are linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre, a woman in her 80s and a man and woman both in their 90s.

The Maples Long Term Care Home had two more deaths, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 100s.

The other death was from the outbreak at the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg and was a woman in her 90s.

The Southern Health Region had two deaths, one of which was the youngest of the day, a woman in her 30s. A man in his 60s was the second death.

The Interlake-Eastern Health Region also had two deaths, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 80s who was linked to the Kin Place outbreak.

The province also added another 221 cases, bringing the total to 22,047 since early March.

Winnipeg had the most cases with 111, 51 came from the Northern Health Region, 27 from the Southern Health Region, 21 from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, and 11 from the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

The five-day test positivity rate is 13 per cent in Manitoba and 13.2 per cent in Winnipeg.

There are 5,829 active cases in the province and 15,681 people have recovered.

There are 314 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 42 of them in intensive care.

On Wednesday, 2,235 tests were performed, bringing the total to 396,779 since early February.