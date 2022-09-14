Grant Park opens JV season with shutout victory

Grant Park High School opened its junior varsity season with a shutout victory.

Grant Park met Steinbach Regional Secondary School Wednesday evening in Winnipeg. The game ended with a 39-0 win for Grant Park.

This is the first week of the Winnipeg High School Football League's junior varsity season. The JV division includes students in grades 9 or 10.

The games Wednesday also included Dakota Collegiate playing St. Paul's – leading to a 41-6 win for the Dakota Collegiate.

Oak Park played against Vincent Massey, coming out on top with a 53-6 win.