Grass fire in St. Boniface caused by electrical lines near railway
A grass fire that burned Sunday afternoon near a railway is believed to have been caused by electrical lines, the city says.
The fire was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday near Terracon Place, an industrial park in St. Boniface.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were able to keep the fire from spreading and had it extinguished about an hour later with no injuries.
The city believes the fire was sparked by arcing electrical lines. Manitoba Hydro crews were also on the scene to fix the damage.
The grass fire also prompted a nearby railway to shut down briefly, which the city said was to ensure the safety of everyone working in the area.
This comes at a time when the WFPS warns residents that the risk of grass fires is high.
Following this fire, the WFPS reminded residents to 'exercise extreme caution' when doing any sort of burning – especially as the ground continues to dry out. It said if wind speeds are over 25 kilometres per hour, all open-air fires and fire pits are prohibited even if you have a burning permit.
