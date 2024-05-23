Green Party leader Janine Gibson to run in Tuxedo byelection

The leader of the Green Party of Manitoba will be the one entering the Tuxedo byelection ring.

The party announced on Thursday Janine Gibson will be running in the byelection that is slated for June 18.

"I am excited to run in Tuxedo, on issues in this riding and throughout the province," Gibson said in a news release.

Gibson plans to run on the Green Party's “cornerstones” - the climate emergency, a basic income guarantee, electoral reform, and preventative health care.

"We need to foster a cleaner, healthier, and more equitable province, while building a prosperous future for all Manitobans."

The Manitoba NDP government announced the byelection on Monday for the constituency of former premier Heather Stefanson.

Carla Compton will represent the NDP, while the Manitoba Liberals announced Jamie Pfau as their candidate.

The Progressive Conservatives will soon be having their nomination meeting with three candidates vying for the nomination – Shannon Martin, Lori Shenkarow and Lawrence Pinsky.

There are currently 34 NDP MLAs, 21 PCs, one independent Liberal and one vacant seat at the Manitoba legislature.