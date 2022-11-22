Grenade found on Winnipeg man during arrest: police

The Winnipeg Police Service said a man was recently arrested carrying what appeared to be a live grenade with him.

According to police, officers were patrolling the Weston neighbourhood at 1 a.m., when they saw a man walking in a back lane. Police said the man “displayed characteristics” of an armed person, and there was an object protruding from his waistband.

Police arrested the man, and found a grenade and a blade within a sheath hidden in his clothing. The bomb unit was called in, and police blocked off the area for safety. The grenade was "extracted" from the man, and disposed of.

Later Tuesday, police sent an updated news release, saying that while the grenade appeared live, "it was determined to be non-viable."

A 35-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with two counts of possession of a weapon, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, and three counts of failure to comply with a release order. He remains in custody.