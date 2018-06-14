The wolf pack at Assiniboine Park Zoo is taking up new digs in time for the Father’s Day weekend.

On Thursday, the zoo gave members of the media a sneak peek of the wolf habitat that will open Saturday.

The new habitat includes a pond, a naturalized landscape and “many places for them to forage and dig,” said Johanna Soto, curator of animal care.

Soto said the exhibit also includes a first for the Assiniboine Park Zoo – heated rocks the animals can perch on throughout the winter months.

“The wolves are a very popular species for people to come see at our zoo,” she said, adding that the habitat took months to build.

Since its arrival in 2014, the zoo’s pack of four males and one female has been staying in the Journey to Churchill exhibit.

Now that they’ve moved to a new permanent home in the boreal forest section of the zoo, staff will begin preparing their former home for polar bears to inhabit, sometime mid-summer.

Dads who go to see the wolves on opening weekend will get a break in price, 25 per cent off of regular admission Saturday and Sunday for Father’s Day.