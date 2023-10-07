Grocery store chain issues turkey recall

Sobeys says it has recalled some turkeys from its stores in Western Canada, which include FreshCo, I-G-A, Safeway, Sobeys and Thrifty Foods.

A notice on Safeway's website says anyone who has purchased a Sunrise Grade A Fresh Turkey between five and eight kilograms with a best-before date of October 11th should return it for a full refund.

Sobeys says the recall was out of an abundance of caution.

It said the product didn't meet its quality standards, but didn't elaborate.