Winnipeg

    • Grocery store chain issues turkey recall

    File photo. File photo.

    Sobeys says it has recalled some turkeys from its stores in Western Canada, which include FreshCo, I-G-A, Safeway, Sobeys and Thrifty Foods.

    A notice on Safeway's website says anyone who has purchased a Sunrise Grade A Fresh Turkey between five and eight kilograms with a best-before date of October 11th should return it for a full refund.

    Sobeys says the recall was out of an abundance of caution.

    It said the product didn't meet its quality standards, but didn't elaborate.

    Winnipeg Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Does AI pose a risk to humanity? Innovation Minister won't say

    Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne says his job is to move 'from fear to opportunity' when it comes to the development and regulation of artificial intelligence, but when pressed on whether he believes the exponentially advancing technology poses a risk to humanity, he wouldn't say.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News