A new drug treatment centre in Winnipeg is moving forward.

On Thursday a groundbeaking ceremony will be held for the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre, which will be located at the site of the former Vimy Arena.

The date – Aug. 22 – has a special meaning to Bruce Oake’s family, as it would have been is 34th birthday.

Once complete the treatment centre will be two-storeys with 75 parking stalls and landscaping.

Several area residents have voiced their opinions against the project, citing the loss of green and recreation space, as well as safety concerns.

The ceremony is being held by the Bruce Oake Memorial Foundation Inc.