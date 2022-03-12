Group of men arrested following downtown Winnipeg assault

A group of men were arrested on Friday night following an assault in downtown Winnipeg.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service said they were called to the 300 block of Portage Avenue around 7:25 p.m. for a report of a group of “intoxicated” men who were causing a disturbance and being combative with security guards.

Images from the scene show a number of police vehicles near the Canada Life Centre.

When officers got to the scene, they took four men into custody. Police noted one of these men assaulted an officer and resisted arrest.

According to police, an argument between at least one of the suspects and someone else in the area ended in the assault of two people. Security intervened and no one was seriously hurt.

Three men are facing assault-related charged and have been released on undertakings. One man was detained under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act.

None of the charges have been proven in court.