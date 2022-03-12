Group of men arrested following downtown Winnipeg assault

Police on scene in downtown Winnipeg on March 11, 2022. (Source: Joey Slattery/CTV News) Police on scene in downtown Winnipeg on March 11, 2022. (Source: Joey Slattery/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque reported hit

Russian forces pounding the port city of Mariupol shelled a mosque that was sheltering more than 80 people, including children, the Ukrainian government said Saturday. Fighting also raged in the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and Russia kept up its bombardment of other resisting cities.

A damaged by shelling building is lit by sunset in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island