Group petitions school division to rename Wolseley School

A request has been submitted to rename a Winnipeg school due to its namesake’s historical past.

The parent council at Wolseley School has submitted a request to the Winnipeg School Division to rename the school.

The school, along with the surrounding neighbourhood, is named after Col. Garnet Wolseley, whose role in the 1870 Red River Rebellion has been criticized in recent years by Indigenous groups.

According to a biography on the school’s website, Garnet Wolseley was the commander of the force sent to quell the Red River Rebellion led by Louis Riel.

In 2021, the Red River Echoes collective called for the Wolseley neighbourhood to be renamed, saying Wolseley was a general who “incited genocide against Métis peoples on this land.”

“These are our community schools and they represent our communities now,” said Tamara Kuly, chair of the Winnipeg School Division Board of Trustees. “If they’re named in a way that is harmful or hurts our community members, there should be space to have that name changed so that the current community can be reflected well.”

Trustees passed a policy for the renaming of schools and special purpose areas on Monday. It allows the community to request a review if the school’s name does not adhere to the division’s values of inclusiveness, diversity, reconciliation and respect for the rights and human dignity of others.

Kuly said the request will move towards public consultation with the community on the possibility of renaming the school.

The decision to fully rename the school comes with a cost.

"The best-case scenario, which is the cheapest one, would be like $43,000,” said Hollis Zhang, secretary-treasurer with the WSD Board. “The worst-case scenario would be $181,000.”

Kuly said the average cost is roughly $100,000, with the cost varying depending on the size of the school. The money is used for signage, gym floors and sports jerseys.

Kuly said the board is moving to community consultation on the possibility of changing the school’s name.