Winnipeg

    • Growing municipal funding, cutting homelessness among new Manitoba premier's plans

    WINNIPEG -

    Manitoba premier-designate Wab Kinew is promising more funding to municipalities, but there are no details yet.

    Kinew spoke separately with Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham and Kam Blight, head of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities.

    Afterward, he told reporters the NDP government will not freeze municipal funding and will provide a multi-year funding outlook.

    Kinew, whose party defeated the Progressive Conservatives in last week's election, says he will work out details after he is sworn-in and the government begins to prepare for next year's budget.

    Kinew and Gillingham also discussed homelessness and addiction in their meeting.

    Kinew promised during the election campaign to end chronic homelessness in eight years, and Gillingham says addressing the issue will take a co-ordinated approach.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2023

