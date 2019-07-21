

The Winnipeg Police Service responded to a call of a man waving a firearm in the North End only to make an unrelated arrest on Saturday.

Officers responded to the area of Austin Street and Lorne Avenue just after 11 p.m., but were unable to find the man who was allegedly waving a gun.

While investigating the incident, police said officers saw an unrelated man on a bike attempting to get away from police in the area of Main Street and Dufferin Avenue.

Police took the man into custody in the 200 block of Dufferin Avenue. Police said the suspect was carrying a hunting-style knife, a shotgun, and shotgun shells.

Darell Jason Tymchuk, 47, was charged with several weapons and firearms related charges.

He was detained in custody.