Gun seizures help to keep numerous guns off the streets of Brandon

The Brandon Police Service seized six stolen guns last week, stopping them from getting onto the city’s streets.

The investigation began on Jan. 3, when police officers went to a home in the 3300 block of McDonald Avenue in Brandon to look for a man with outstanding charges. While investigating this incident, police saw two guns in the home.

According to Brandon police, the tenant of the home was not authorized to possess firearms, so police seized the two guns and charged a 28-year-old man.

The next day on Jan. 4, the Brandon Police Service received a report of a break, enter and theft from a home in the 2000 block of 26th Street, where six guns were stolen. While investigating this incident, officers confirmed that the two guns seized from the McDonald Avenue home were taken from the home on 26th Street.

Then on Jan. 5, members of the Brandon police’s Major Crime Unit and Patrol Division conducted a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of 16th Street and recovered the four remaining guns that had been stolen from the home on 26th Street.

A 29-year-old woman and 32-year-old man have been arrested and charged with a number of offences, including four counts of possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

The woman was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in March. The man was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 6.

Police note that they expect to lay additional charges in connection with the two guns seized from the home on McDonald.

Police continue to investigate the break and enter on 26th Street. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-729-2345.