Gun threat leads to seizure of nearly $70K in drugs: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) seized nearly $70,000 in drugs while responding to a shooting threat at a lounge in the city earlier in the week.

The investigation began around 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday, when police responded to a gun incident at a lounge in the 600 block of Pembina Highway.

According to police, two male suspects and a 27-year-old man got into a fight over a VLT machine. Police allege the suspects threatened to shoot up the lounge and then fled the scene.

Officers said a short time later, three suspects armed with a gun, came back to the lounge. No one was physically hurt during the incident, and the suspects eventually drove away.

Police found the suspects and their vehicle in the 800 block of Weatherdon Avenue. The three men were arrested without incident.

Officers searched the vehicle and seized nearly $70,000 in drugs. This included:

Two kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of $60,000;

One ounce of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3,000;

100 OxyContin tablets with an estimated street value of $4,000;

Approximately $10,000; and

Two 3D-printed handguns and ammunition (one firearm was loaded).

A 21-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man are facing several charges including uttering threats, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, and three counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The suspects were taken into custody.