WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Gun threat leads to seizure of nearly $70K in drugs: Winnipeg police

    Winnipeg police

    The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) seized nearly $70,000 in drugs while responding to a shooting threat at a lounge in the city earlier in the week.

    The investigation began around 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday, when police responded to a gun incident at a lounge in the 600 block of Pembina Highway.

    According to police, two male suspects and a 27-year-old man got into a fight over a VLT machine. Police allege the suspects threatened to shoot up the lounge and then fled the scene.

    Officers said a short time later, three suspects armed with a gun, came back to the lounge. No one was physically hurt during the incident, and the suspects eventually drove away.

    Police found the suspects and their vehicle in the 800 block of Weatherdon Avenue. The three men were arrested without incident.

    Officers searched the vehicle and seized nearly $70,000 in drugs. This included:

    • Two kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of $60,000;
    • One ounce of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3,000;
    • 100 OxyContin tablets with an estimated street value of $4,000;
    • Approximately $10,000; and
    • Two 3D-printed handguns and ammunition (one firearm was loaded).

    A 21-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man are facing several charges including uttering threats, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, and three counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

    The suspects were taken into custody.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau hires new executive communications director

    Facing a weaker brand now than when he became Liberal leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped a marketing guru with self described expertise in 'understanding Millennials and Generation Z' to become his executive director of communications.

    W5

    W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down

    Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News