RCMP said two men from Split Lake, Man. have been charged after officers raided a residence in the northern community.

It happened on Friday, Jan. 11, at around 9:15 a.m. Officers used a warrant to search the home, seizing around 32 grams of cocaine, four shotguns and five rifles they said were unsecured, two pellet guns, ammunition and drug paraphernalia that included a hollowed-out soda can police believe was used to transport drugs.

Baptiste Brightnose, 55, and Bruce Brightnose, 20, are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and weapons offenses.